Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi's 9th CM, BJP Emphasizes End of AAP Era

Rekha Gupta has assumed office as Delhi's 9th Chief Minister, in a ceremony filled with political symbolism and significance. Her swearing-in at the historic Ramlila Maidan was witnessed by key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting a new era in the capital's leadership.

BJP MP Kamaljit Sehrawat praised the development as an endorsement of Prime Minister Modi's governance, asserting that the people of Delhi entrusted Modi with the city's future. Sehrawat criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's prior governance, accusing it of fostering confusion and corruption.

In her inaugural address, Gupta emphasized aligning with PM Modi's vision for a developed India. The oath ceremony also saw the induction of key BJP members into the cabinet, signaling a robust support framework for the new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)