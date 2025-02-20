Uttarakhand's Economic Vision: A Blueprint for Progress

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated State Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal for presenting a comprehensive budget in the state Assembly. The budget underscores the government's priorities and future plans, showcasing an expansive vision for Uttarakhand's development.

The budget has surpassed 1 lakh crore, marking a 13% rise from the previous year. It reflects a multifaceted approach emphasizing ecology, economy, innovation, inclusive development, and technological accountability. Among the initiatives introduced are the River Front Development Scheme, the Migrant Uttarakhand Council, and the operation of electric buses under the Smart City initiative.

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the budget's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.' He stressed that the budget aims to elevate Uttarakhand among leading states through initiatives in education, rural development, and infrastructure, adhering to a commitment to inclusive growth and financial management.

