Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Economic Vision: A Blueprint for Progress

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the unveiling of the state budget, emphasizing its comprehensive approach to development. With a 13% increase from the previous year, the budget aims to enhance ecology, economy, and innovation. Key initiatives include electric transportation and a focus on education and rural infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:06 IST
Uttarakhand's Economic Vision: A Blueprint for Progress
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated State Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal for presenting a comprehensive budget in the state Assembly. The budget underscores the government's priorities and future plans, showcasing an expansive vision for Uttarakhand's development.

The budget has surpassed 1 lakh crore, marking a 13% rise from the previous year. It reflects a multifaceted approach emphasizing ecology, economy, innovation, inclusive development, and technological accountability. Among the initiatives introduced are the River Front Development Scheme, the Migrant Uttarakhand Council, and the operation of electric buses under the Smart City initiative.

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the budget's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.' He stressed that the budget aims to elevate Uttarakhand among leading states through initiatives in education, rural development, and infrastructure, adhering to a commitment to inclusive growth and financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025