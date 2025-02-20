Historic Shift: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath as New Delhi CM

In a significant political development, Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key NDA figures, this event marks a pivotal moment as the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrates a resounding victory in the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, met with the newly elected Delhi CM in New Delhi to offer his congratulations. Dhami shared details of their meeting on social media, expressing confidence in Gupta's leadership to spearhead development and progress in the capital city under the Modi government's aegis.

Gupta, now Delhi's ninth overall and fourth female Chief Minister, emerged victorious by defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari in the Shalimar Bagh constituency. Her victory is part of BJP's historic win, securing 48 of the 70 seats, thereby ending an 11-year reign of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Her tenure is anticipated to usher in a new era of growth for Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)