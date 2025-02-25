Left Menu

Finance Ministry Postpones Key PSB Performance Review

The finance ministry has rescheduled a performance review meeting with public sector bank heads to March 5. The gathering, led by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, will examine PSBs' financial performance and inclusion efforts. This follows record net profits and improvements across key financial metrics for PSBs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:05 IST
  • India

The finance ministry has announced a one-day delay in its scheduled performance review meeting with the chief executives of public sector banks (PSBs), shifting the date from March 4 to March 5.

The review, to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, will evaluate the financial performance of these banks and the progress in implementing financial inclusion schemes, according to sources.

This marks the first such gathering following the Union Budget 2025-26 announcement and comes on the back of PSBs achieving a record net profit, showing an annual growth of 31.3% in the current fiscal's April-December period, alongside improvements in asset quality and capital buffers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

