Finance Ministry Postpones Key PSB Performance Review

The finance ministry has announced a one-day delay in its scheduled performance review meeting with the chief executives of public sector banks (PSBs), shifting the date from March 4 to March 5.

The review, to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, will evaluate the financial performance of these banks and the progress in implementing financial inclusion schemes, according to sources.

This marks the first such gathering following the Union Budget 2025-26 announcement and comes on the back of PSBs achieving a record net profit, showing an annual growth of 31.3% in the current fiscal's April-December period, alongside improvements in asset quality and capital buffers.

