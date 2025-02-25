Assam's Digital Leap: Paving the I-Way to Progress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, emphasized the crucial role of connectivity in the state's progress. Speaking at the event in Guwahati, he declared Assam's commitment to becoming a leading player in the digital revolution, with strong backing from the Indian government.

To keep pace with rapid technological advancements, Sarma discussed expanding cyber infrastructure, noting the need for high-speed data as Assam hosts AI-enabled data centers launched by giants like Reliance and HDFC. He urged the Union Minister to explore bringing optical fiber from the Bay of Bengal through the Brahmaputra, a move he described as transformative.

Highlighting the shift of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) from major cities, Sarma projected increased demand for high-speed connectivity in cities like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat. Guided by the Prime Minister's Digital India mission, Assam aims to connect 25,250 villages with optical fiber, providing rural areas with vital digital access.

During the summit, Sarma also highlighted the semiconductor facility in Jagiroad and Tata's potential mobile manufacturing unit, promising job opportunities for local youth. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia supported Assam's potential as a regional growth driver and gateway to global markets, aligning with India's broader developmental goals.

