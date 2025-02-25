Advantage Assam 2.0: Unveiling New Horizons
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, emphasizing Assam's economic development and potential. The event aims to showcase the state's opportunities for investment and growth across various sectors, attracting national and international businesses to its evolving industrial landscape.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit as a pivotal catalyst for showcasing the state's burgeoning economic opportunities. Attending the summit in Guwahati, he highlighted the remarkable development Assam has witnessed over the past decade, making it an appealing destination for investors.
Inaugurated amid a distinguished assembly that included Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the summit underscores Assam's strategic importance. Modi framed the Advantage Assam initiative as a grand endeavor to align the state's potential with global investment channels.
Citing Assam's notable tea industry, Modi projected the summit as a crucial platform for exploring the state's rapidly expanding industrial and infrastructure sectors. The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit is not only poised to attract significant investments but also to stimulate economic growth further in the region.
