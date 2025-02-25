Left Menu

Advantage Assam 2.0: Unveiling New Horizons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, emphasizing Assam's economic development and potential. The event aims to showcase the state's opportunities for investment and growth across various sectors, attracting national and international businesses to its evolving industrial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:41 IST
Advantage Assam 2.0: Unveiling New Horizons
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi X:@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit as a pivotal catalyst for showcasing the state's burgeoning economic opportunities. Attending the summit in Guwahati, he highlighted the remarkable development Assam has witnessed over the past decade, making it an appealing destination for investors.

Inaugurated amid a distinguished assembly that included Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the summit underscores Assam's strategic importance. Modi framed the Advantage Assam initiative as a grand endeavor to align the state's potential with global investment channels.

Citing Assam's notable tea industry, Modi projected the summit as a crucial platform for exploring the state's rapidly expanding industrial and infrastructure sectors. The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit is not only poised to attract significant investments but also to stimulate economic growth further in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025