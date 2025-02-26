Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: Copper Under Scrutiny

President Donald Trump has initiated a probe into potential new tariffs on copper imports to bolster U.S. production of the metal, crucial for electric vehicles and military hardware. This action is seen as a counter to China's dominance in copper production. A national security investigation under Section 232 has been ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 03:20 IST
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump expanded his trade measures by instructing a probe into possible tariffs on copper imports aimed at revitalizing U.S. production of this vital metal. The goal is to counteract China's efforts to dominate the global copper market. Trump authorized Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to start a national security investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, a law previously utilized to impose significant tariffs on steel and aluminum.

A White House official, speaking anonymously, underscored Trump's preference for tariffs over quotas, with the final rate dependent on the investigation's outcomes. Trade adviser Peter Navarro mentioned the probe would conclude rapidly in what he termed 'Trump time.' Navarro highlighted China's strategy of using subsidies to control copper production, similar to their dominance in steel and aluminum. The investigation could significantly impact primary copper suppliers like Chile, Canada, and Mexico.

Commerce Secretary Lutnick remarked that rebuilding America's copper sector is crucial as it's essential for national defense and various industries. He stressed the importance of domestic production without exceptions. The investigation will examine imports of various copper forms and derivatives, with a future shortage anticipated due to escalating electric vehicle and AI demands. Freeport-McMoRan, a major U.S. copper producer, withheld comments on the recent order.

