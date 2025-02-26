Wall Street Woes: Market Declines Amid Global Tensions

Two major Wall Street indexes experienced their fourth consecutive decline on Tuesday as Treasury yields and the dollar retreated amidst signals of a slowing U.S. economy and uncertainty over the Trump administration's policies.

In contrast, Germany's election result lifted the euro, leading European shares to close higher, while oil prices sank to a two-month low due to weak economic indicators from the U.S. and Germany, sparking fears of reduced demand.

Investors are anxiously anticipating Nvidia's fourth-quarter results, set to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, and keeping their eyes on Friday's Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, a key measure the Federal Reserve monitors to manage inflation.

