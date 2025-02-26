Wall Street Woes: Market Declines Amid Global Tensions
Wall Street saw declines in major indexes due to lower U.S. growth signals and uncertain Trump policies. Meanwhile, European shares rose after Germany's election, and oil prices hit a two-month low. Investors are cautious ahead of Nvidia's earnings and U.S. inflation data amidst global economic volatility.
Two major Wall Street indexes experienced their fourth consecutive decline on Tuesday as Treasury yields and the dollar retreated amidst signals of a slowing U.S. economy and uncertainty over the Trump administration's policies.
In contrast, Germany's election result lifted the euro, leading European shares to close higher, while oil prices sank to a two-month low due to weak economic indicators from the U.S. and Germany, sparking fears of reduced demand.
Investors are anxiously anticipating Nvidia's fourth-quarter results, set to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, and keeping their eyes on Friday's Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, a key measure the Federal Reserve monitors to manage inflation.
