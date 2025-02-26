Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Surguja: Four Dead, Six Injured

A fatal road accident in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district resulted in four deaths and six injuries following a collision between a multi-utility vehicle and a truck. The injured were transported to a local health center, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called for optimal medical care and honored those deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating road accident in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, four individuals lost their lives and six others sustained injuries. The incident occurred near Bishnupur village, within the Sitapur police station jurisdiction, according to Surguja Additional Superintendent of Police, Amolak Singh Dillon.

Reports indicate that a multi-utility vehicle collided with a truck, leading to the fatalities and injuries. The injured victims have been transported to the community health center in Sitapur for urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and emphasized that the district administration has been directed to ensure the victims receive the best possible medical care. The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns on India's roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

