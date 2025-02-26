Left Menu

Manhunt in Pune: Police Pursue Suspect in Swargate Rape Case

Pune Police have initiated a search for Dattatray Ramdas Gade, accused of raping a 26-year-old woman near Swargate bus stand. The incident occurred on a Monday morning when the victim was misled by Gade before the alleged assault. Police and officials are working tirelessly to capture the fugitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune Police have embarked on an intensive manhunt for Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the man accused of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman near a bus parked in Swargate. Authorities are making every effort to apprehend the suspect quickly, in what has become a high-profile case in Pune.

The incident reportedly unfolded on a Monday morning when the victim, a working woman, was waiting for her bus to go home. The suspect allegedly approached her under false pretenses, misleading her into believing that her bus was stationed elsewhere. Upon reaching the purported location, Gade is accused of committing the heinous act.

Local law enforcement, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Smarthana Patil, is actively searching for Gade, who remains at large. Maharashtra's Women's Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has condemned the attack, urging women to remain cautious and prioritize their safety. Meanwhile, counseling for the victim is underway, as officials expedite the investigation to ensure swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

