MCD Suspends Delhi School Staff Over Student Slapping Incident

In a decisive move, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended both the teacher and principal of an MCD school located in Rajiv Nagar-2, Shahdara North Zone. This action comes after a class 1 student was reportedly slapped on February 17, a case that gained attention after a PCR call was made the following day.

The suspension, given the green light by MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, underscores the corporation's resolute stance on student welfare and its zero-tolerance policy against any form of child manhandling. An official MCD statement confirmed their commitment to adopting best pedagogic practices.

The young victim, a six-year-old child, underwent medical examination at JPC Hospital, where internal bleeding in the ear was discovered, although no external injuries were present. Despite initially opting not to file a complaint due to family circumstances, Delhi Police registered the case, reflecting the gravity of the situation. (ANI)

