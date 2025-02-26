Left Menu

MCD Suspends Delhi School Staff Over Student Slapping Incident

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended a teacher and principal of Rajiv Nagar-2's MCD School following an incident of a student being slapped. The swift action, approved by MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, aligns with the corporation's commitment to student welfare and zero-tolerance policy for child manhandling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:52 IST
Municipal Corporation of Delhi insignia (Photo/X@MCD_Delhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended both the teacher and principal of an MCD school located in Rajiv Nagar-2, Shahdara North Zone. This action comes after a class 1 student was reportedly slapped on February 17, a case that gained attention after a PCR call was made the following day.

The suspension, given the green light by MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, underscores the corporation's resolute stance on student welfare and its zero-tolerance policy against any form of child manhandling. An official MCD statement confirmed their commitment to adopting best pedagogic practices.

The young victim, a six-year-old child, underwent medical examination at JPC Hospital, where internal bleeding in the ear was discovered, although no external injuries were present. Despite initially opting not to file a complaint due to family circumstances, Delhi Police registered the case, reflecting the gravity of the situation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

