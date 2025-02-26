Left Menu

Clash Erupts at South Asian University Over Mess Food Preferences

Violent clashes between Student Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students at South Asian University in New Delhi were sparked over food preferences in the university mess. The incident occurred as ABVP called for satvik food during Maha Shivratri, leading to allegations and counter-allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:37 IST
Clash Erupts at South Asian University Over Mess Food Preferences
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared at South Asian University in New Delhi as clashes over food preferences erupted between members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). This conflict unfolded as ABVP members requested satvik food for students observing Maha Shivratri fasting in the university mess.

Allegations emerged against SFI members accusing them of forcibly serving non-vegetarian food in a mess allocated for fasting students. A viral incident involving a woman student being assaulted added to the complexity, with both groups trading blame for disrupting religious harmony.

The Delhi Police are investigating, with initial reports indicating the scuffle began over a food-related argument in the canteen. As the police verify facts, SFI has demanded action against ABVP, claiming undemocratic imposition of dietary practices on students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025