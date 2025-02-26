Clash Erupts at South Asian University Over Mess Food Preferences
Violent clashes between Student Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students at South Asian University in New Delhi were sparked over food preferences in the university mess. The incident occurred as ABVP called for satvik food during Maha Shivratri, leading to allegations and counter-allegations.
Tensions flared at South Asian University in New Delhi as clashes over food preferences erupted between members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). This conflict unfolded as ABVP members requested satvik food for students observing Maha Shivratri fasting in the university mess.
Allegations emerged against SFI members accusing them of forcibly serving non-vegetarian food in a mess allocated for fasting students. A viral incident involving a woman student being assaulted added to the complexity, with both groups trading blame for disrupting religious harmony.
The Delhi Police are investigating, with initial reports indicating the scuffle began over a food-related argument in the canteen. As the police verify facts, SFI has demanded action against ABVP, claiming undemocratic imposition of dietary practices on students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
