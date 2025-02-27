California's Fast-Food Wage Debate: A Year Later

One year after California's groundbreaking $20 minimum wage for fast-food workers was introduced, a slight increase is up for consideration. The California Fast Food Council, which includes fast-food workers, restaurant owners, and state officials, approved a motion to explore this further at its upcoming meeting.

The Council's forthcoming meeting, anticipated in April or May, will involve more discussions without a definitive vote. Business owners expressed concerns, saying the wage increase's impacts on prices and employment need more time to be studied, while workers argue it's essential in costly California.

Labor advocates like Veronica Gonzales from the California Fast Food Workers Union are pushing for more income to keep up with rent and medical expenses. The state's Fast Food Council holds the authority to regulate chain restaurants and may set a precedent for the rest of the nation.

