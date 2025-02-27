Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: A Historic Gathering of Faith and Unity

Mahakumbh 2025 concluded on Maha Shivratri with over 66 crore devotees participating. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya praised the event's success, citing the guidance of PM Modi. The religious gathering showcased India's spiritual unity and attracted attention worldwide.

27-02-2025
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: A Historic Gathering of Faith and Unity
Image Credit: ANI
The 45-day-long Mahakumbh 2025, a significant religious gathering, wrapped up on the sacred occasion of Maha Shivratri. Despite its official conclusion, devotees are still visiting the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for a holy dip, marking a historic celebration of faith and unity.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to social media to express his views, calling the Mahakumbh a 'grand festival of faith, unity, and equality.' The event, held under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saw more than 66 crore 21 lakh devotees partake in the holy rituals, a number unprecedented in world history.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lauded the event's success and praised the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. The Mahakumbh 2025 became a focal point of spiritual unity both nationally and internationally, with key bathing days such as Makar Sankranti and Basant Panchami marked by significant participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

