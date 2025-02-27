Left Menu

Sunsure Energy's Bold Step Towards India's Green Power Revolution

Sunsure Energy has secured INR 128.82 crore long-term debt financing from Tata Capital and Aditya Birla Finance Limited to develop a 49 MWp solar plant in Uttar Pradesh. The project is pivotal in advancing the state's clean energy initiatives, boosting Sunsure's portfolio and reinforcing market leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:00 IST
Sunsure Energy's Bold Step Towards India's Green Power Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sunsure Energy, a leading name in renewable energy solutions for Indian businesses, has announced securing INR 128.82 crore in long-term debt financing. The financing, supported by Tata Capital and Aditya Birla Finance Limited (ABFL), funds the 49 MWp open-access solar plant in Augasi, Uttar Pradesh, positioning Sunsure at the forefront of sustainable energy in the state.

This joint financing initiative marks Sunsure's first collaboration with ABFL and its second with Tata Capital. The funds are set to bolster Sunsure's 145 MWp solar portfolio in Uttar Pradesh, underlining the company's lead in green energy transition. The Augasi plant is set to produce 72 million units of green power annually, significantly reducing CO2e emissions and enhancing the state's clean energy capabilities.

Shashank Sharma, CEO of Sunsure Energy, highlighted the immense potential this collaboration holds for propelling India towards energy independence. With a broad spectrum of solar, wind, and energy storage projects planned, Sunsure Energy is paving the way for cleaner energy solutions across industries, further contributing to India's green future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025