Sunsure Energy's Bold Step Towards India's Green Power Revolution

Sunsure Energy, a leading name in renewable energy solutions for Indian businesses, has announced securing INR 128.82 crore in long-term debt financing. The financing, supported by Tata Capital and Aditya Birla Finance Limited (ABFL), funds the 49 MWp open-access solar plant in Augasi, Uttar Pradesh, positioning Sunsure at the forefront of sustainable energy in the state.

This joint financing initiative marks Sunsure's first collaboration with ABFL and its second with Tata Capital. The funds are set to bolster Sunsure's 145 MWp solar portfolio in Uttar Pradesh, underlining the company's lead in green energy transition. The Augasi plant is set to produce 72 million units of green power annually, significantly reducing CO2e emissions and enhancing the state's clean energy capabilities.

Shashank Sharma, CEO of Sunsure Energy, highlighted the immense potential this collaboration holds for propelling India towards energy independence. With a broad spectrum of solar, wind, and energy storage projects planned, Sunsure Energy is paving the way for cleaner energy solutions across industries, further contributing to India's green future.

(With inputs from agencies.)