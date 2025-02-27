Odisha Steps Up: Free Veterinary Care for Livestock

In a significant move, the Odisha government has declared that from March 1, it will provide free treatment and vaccination for livestock, as confirmed by Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik.

This progressive initiative aligns with the public demand for improved veterinary services, exempting fees for treating animals such as cattle, goats, and sheep. Minister Mallik highlighted the importance of this decision for farmers in the state.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Milk Farmers' Association (OMFA) is advocating for a universal health insurance scheme for livestock, akin to the central government's Ayushman Bharat program, aiming to support rural farmers reliant on animal husbandry for their livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)