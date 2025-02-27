Left Menu

Odisha Steps Up: Free Veterinary Care for Livestock

Odisha government announces free treatment and vaccination for livestock starting March 1, addressing the public demand. Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik emphasizes the move's importance for farmers. The Odisha Milk Farmers’ Association urges the government to introduce universal livestock health insurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:19 IST
Odisha Steps Up: Free Veterinary Care for Livestock
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Odisha government has declared that from March 1, it will provide free treatment and vaccination for livestock, as confirmed by Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik.

This progressive initiative aligns with the public demand for improved veterinary services, exempting fees for treating animals such as cattle, goats, and sheep. Minister Mallik highlighted the importance of this decision for farmers in the state.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Milk Farmers' Association (OMFA) is advocating for a universal health insurance scheme for livestock, akin to the central government's Ayushman Bharat program, aiming to support rural farmers reliant on animal husbandry for their livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025