Revitalizing Ayush: India's Leap in Traditional Medicine and Global Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the progress and potential of the Ayush sector. Highlighting its critical role in promoting holistic wellness and healthcare, the Prime Minister underscored the sector's contribution to preserving traditional knowledge and enhancing the nation's wellness ecosystem.

Since the Ministry of Ayush was established in 2014, Modi has envisioned a transformative roadmap for its development, the official release stated. The review emphasized strategic interventions to fully harness the sector's potential, focusing on streamlining initiatives, optimizing resources, and bolstering Ayush's global presence.

The Prime Minister noted significant contributions from Ayush, such as promoting preventive healthcare, supporting rural economies through medicinal plant cultivation, and establishing India as a leader in traditional medicine. He emphasized the commitment to strengthening the Ayush sector via policy support, research, and innovation, promoting holistic health standards in Yoga and Naturopathy.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of transparency as a fundamental principle across government sectors. Stakeholders were directed to maintain integrity, ensuring that operations align with the rule of law and serve the public interest.

The Ayush sector has emerged as a vital component of India's healthcare landscape, achieving milestones in education, research, public health, and international collaboration. Since 2014, the sector's manufacturing market surged from USD 2.85 billion to USD 23 billion in 2023, reflecting exponential growth.

India has positioned itself as a global leader in evidence-based traditional medicine, with the Ayush Research Portal housing over 43,000 studies, with recent research publications surpassing previous decades' output. The Ayush Visa has enhanced medical tourism, attracting international patients seeking holistic treatments.

By collaborating with top national and international institutions, Ayush has made significant breakthroughs. Infrastructure strengthening and digital integration are priorities, with platforms promoting Yoga and proposals for a global artificial intelligence focus.

The upcoming establishment of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar is a landmark achievement for India's leadership in traditional medicine. The National Ayush Mission has been pivotal in enhancing infrastructure and accessibility.

On the International Day of Yoga (IDY), more than 24.52 crore people participated, showcasing its global impact, with expectations of increased worldwide engagement in the 10th-year celebrations.

Attendees included Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav, underscoring the government's commitment to the sector's growth. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)