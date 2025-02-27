Resolution in Rajasthan Assembly: Deadlock Ends After Week-Long Standoff

In a significant development, the Rajasthan Assembly's week-long deadlock came to an end following the intervention of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The suspension of six Congress MLAs, including Govind Singh Dotasra, was lifted as the Leader of Opposition, Tikaram Jully, offered an apology for a lawmaker's behavior towards the Speaker.

The controversy erupted when state minister Avinash Gehlot made a contentious remark about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, prompting demands from Congress MLAs for an apology and removal of the comment from records. However, the matter escalated, resulting in a stand-off that lasted several days.

Opposition Leader Tikaram Jully communicated to the media that the objectionable comment about Indira Gandhi should have been promptly expunged, and the deadlock need not have extended to seven days. Jully underscored the responsibility of the ruling party to initiate conflict resolution and highlighted the delay in resolving the impasse.

