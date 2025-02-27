Trump's Oil License Reversal Hits Venezuelan Economy Hard

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to revoke licenses for foreign oil companies operating in Venezuela has delivered another economic blow to the administration of President Nicolas Maduro, analysts said on Thursday. The cancellation of these licenses is expected to impact Venezuela's foreign currency flow, depreciate the local bolivar, and challenge Maduro's economic strategies.

Since imposing sanctions on Venezuela's energy sector in 2019, the U.S. had allowed some exemptions. However, the renewed clampdown reflects discontent over perceived political stagnation under Maduro. In response, the Venezuelan central bank allowed the currency to float, leading to more than a 30% drop in value.

Economists estimate that Venezuelan oil income may face a reduction of $4 billion to $4.5 billion, predominantly affecting revenues derived from Chevron and other partners. The license reversals have already impacted Venezuelan bonds and further compounded economic instability, with Trump's move possibly serving as a negotiation tactic.

(With inputs from agencies.)