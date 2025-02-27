Left Menu

Trump's Oil License Reversal Hits Venezuelan Economy Hard

The U.S. President Donald Trump's revocation of oil licenses for foreign companies in Venezuela exacerbates economic challenges for President Nicolas Maduro. This decision impacts the exchange market, leads to currency depreciation, and constrains private sector growth, amid contested political developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:07 IST
Trump's Oil License Reversal Hits Venezuelan Economy Hard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to revoke licenses for foreign oil companies operating in Venezuela has delivered another economic blow to the administration of President Nicolas Maduro, analysts said on Thursday. The cancellation of these licenses is expected to impact Venezuela's foreign currency flow, depreciate the local bolivar, and challenge Maduro's economic strategies.

Since imposing sanctions on Venezuela's energy sector in 2019, the U.S. had allowed some exemptions. However, the renewed clampdown reflects discontent over perceived political stagnation under Maduro. In response, the Venezuelan central bank allowed the currency to float, leading to more than a 30% drop in value.

Economists estimate that Venezuelan oil income may face a reduction of $4 billion to $4.5 billion, predominantly affecting revenues derived from Chevron and other partners. The license reversals have already impacted Venezuelan bonds and further compounded economic instability, with Trump's move possibly serving as a negotiation tactic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025