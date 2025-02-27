Left Menu

Haryana CM Saini Aims for Infrastructure Boom in Meeting with PM Modi

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini met with PM Modi in New Delhi to discuss state development, infrastructure projects, and central government schemes. PM Modi commended Haryana's progress and societal integration efforts. CM Saini praised the PM's public welfare schemes and expressed optimism for continued support in upcoming municipal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:34 IST
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini meets PM Narendra Modi (Photo: Haryana CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss significant strides in the state's infrastructure and the effective implementation of central government schemes. The meeting outlined Haryana's development trajectory under its current leadership.

PM Modi lauded the development efforts in Haryana, highlighting the state's focus on uplifting the poor and backward classes through targeted welfare initiatives. The Prime Minister's success in the Delhi Assembly elections was also recognized by CM Saini, who noted the broadened reach of public welfare programs under Modi's leadership.

CM Saini expressed confidence in the continued alliance between state and central governments, asserting that this dual support was propelling Haryana's growth at a rapid pace. With enhanced infrastructure and a commitment to inclusive development, Haryana aims to play a pivotal role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

