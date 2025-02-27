Haryana CM Saini Aims for Infrastructure Boom in Meeting with PM Modi

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss significant strides in the state's infrastructure and the effective implementation of central government schemes. The meeting outlined Haryana's development trajectory under its current leadership.

PM Modi lauded the development efforts in Haryana, highlighting the state's focus on uplifting the poor and backward classes through targeted welfare initiatives. The Prime Minister's success in the Delhi Assembly elections was also recognized by CM Saini, who noted the broadened reach of public welfare programs under Modi's leadership.

CM Saini expressed confidence in the continued alliance between state and central governments, asserting that this dual support was propelling Haryana's growth at a rapid pace. With enhanced infrastructure and a commitment to inclusive development, Haryana aims to play a pivotal role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

