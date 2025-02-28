UPI Breaks Records: January Sees Unprecedented Transaction Volume

In a groundbreaking achievement, UPI transactions for January have reached an unprecedented 16.99 billion, with values exceeding Rs 23.48 lakh crore, according to the Finance Ministry.

The digital payment landscape in India during 2023-24 has shown remarkable expansion, solidifying UPI's position as a cornerstone of the nation's payment ecosystem.

With an expansive network of over 80 supporting apps and 641 banks, UPI commands about 80% of retail payments, underscoring its status as the preferred method for real-time financial transactions across the country.

