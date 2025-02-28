UPI Breaks Records: January Sees Unprecedented Transaction Volume
In January, UPI transactions surpassed 16.99 billion, marking the highest recorded monthly volume. The sector witnesses rapid expansion, with over 80 UPI apps and 641 banks live. UPI accounts for 80% of retail payments, becoming the favored method for real-time transactions in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking achievement, UPI transactions for January have reached an unprecedented 16.99 billion, with values exceeding Rs 23.48 lakh crore, according to the Finance Ministry.
The digital payment landscape in India during 2023-24 has shown remarkable expansion, solidifying UPI's position as a cornerstone of the nation's payment ecosystem.
With an expansive network of over 80 supporting apps and 641 banks, UPI commands about 80% of retail payments, underscoring its status as the preferred method for real-time financial transactions across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UPI
- transactions
- Finance
- January
- India
- digital payments
- banking
- fintech
- retail payments
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India and US Poised for Landmark Trade Deal Amid Diplomatic Visit
Indian Stock Markets on Edge: Awaiting Modi-Trump Trade Outcomes
Tejasvi Surya Highlights Strengthening India-US Ties During PM Modi's US Visit
Gambhir Defends Tactical Batting Shuffle in India's Triumph
High Stakes and High Hopes: The Future of India-US Trade Relations