UPI Breaks Records: January Sees Unprecedented Transaction Volume

In January, UPI transactions surpassed 16.99 billion, marking the highest recorded monthly volume. The sector witnesses rapid expansion, with over 80 UPI apps and 641 banks live. UPI accounts for 80% of retail payments, becoming the favored method for real-time transactions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking achievement, UPI transactions for January have reached an unprecedented 16.99 billion, with values exceeding Rs 23.48 lakh crore, according to the Finance Ministry.

The digital payment landscape in India during 2023-24 has shown remarkable expansion, solidifying UPI's position as a cornerstone of the nation's payment ecosystem.

With an expansive network of over 80 supporting apps and 641 banks, UPI commands about 80% of retail payments, underscoring its status as the preferred method for real-time financial transactions across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

