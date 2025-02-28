North Korea's Strategic Cruise Missile Test: Boosting Nuclear Confidence

North Korea has announced the successful test-launch of a strategic cruise missile, according to a Yonhap news report released on Friday. The demonstration aims to emphasize the nation's commitment to maintaining a robust nuclear deterrence.

The recent missile test highlights Pyongyang's efforts to ensure the operational reliability of its strategic weapons, amid ongoing regional tensions and global scrutiny.

This move is perceived as part of the broader military strategy to strengthen North Korea's defense capabilities, sending a message regarding its nuclear ambitions.

