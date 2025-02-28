Left Menu

North Korea's Strategic Cruise Missile Test: Boosting Nuclear Confidence

North Korea has conducted a test launch of a strategic cruise missile, aiming to showcase the reliability of its nuclear deterrence capabilities. This development was reported by Yonhap news as part of ongoing efforts to highlight North Korea's military advancements and defense strategies.

  • South Korea

North Korea has announced the successful test-launch of a strategic cruise missile, according to a Yonhap news report released on Friday. The demonstration aims to emphasize the nation's commitment to maintaining a robust nuclear deterrence.

The recent missile test highlights Pyongyang's efforts to ensure the operational reliability of its strategic weapons, amid ongoing regional tensions and global scrutiny.

This move is perceived as part of the broader military strategy to strengthen North Korea's defense capabilities, sending a message regarding its nuclear ambitions.

