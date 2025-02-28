Left Menu

U.S. and Ukraine Secure Game-Changing Economic Framework

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a completed economic framework agreement with Ukraine. The deal encompasses strategic minerals, oil, gas, and infrastructure assets. Presidents Zelenskiy and Trump are set to sign the agreement, marking a mutually beneficial collaboration without further negotiations required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 03:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States and Ukraine have finalized an economic framework agreement, as announced by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The comprehensive deal includes cooperation on critical minerals, oil, gas, and infrastructure assets, aimed at fostering economic growth and strategic benefit for both nations.

Bessent highlighted the significance of the agreement in an interview with Fox Business, noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to formally sign the pact on Friday. The completion of this agreement signifies a solidified partnership without the need for further negotiations.

Describing the accord as a 'win-win' situation, Bessent emphasized the potential benefits for the American public, reinforcing the idea that the initiative is a strategic investment rather than an expenditure. The agreement showcases the potential for economic advancement and strengthened geopolitical ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

