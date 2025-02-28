U.S. and Ukraine Secure Game-Changing Economic Framework

The United States and Ukraine have finalized an economic framework agreement, as announced by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The comprehensive deal includes cooperation on critical minerals, oil, gas, and infrastructure assets, aimed at fostering economic growth and strategic benefit for both nations.

Bessent highlighted the significance of the agreement in an interview with Fox Business, noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to formally sign the pact on Friday. The completion of this agreement signifies a solidified partnership without the need for further negotiations.

Describing the accord as a 'win-win' situation, Bessent emphasized the potential benefits for the American public, reinforcing the idea that the initiative is a strategic investment rather than an expenditure. The agreement showcases the potential for economic advancement and strengthened geopolitical ties.

