Trump Tactics: New Tariffs and Fentanyl Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his proposed tariffs of 25% on Mexican and Canadian goods will be implemented on Tuesday, alongside an additional 10% duty on Chinese imports. The move comes amid continued drug inflow issues from these nations.

The tariffs will coincide with the beginning of China's parliamentary meetings, where Beijing will lay out its economic priorities. As Trump's administration adopts a tougher stance, Beijing is left with less than a week to respond with countermeasures. The decision arises from insufficient progress in addressing fentanyl inflows.

The administration is also considering an economic decoupling from China, marked by an America First investment strategy. Meanwhile, negotiations with North American partners aimed at averting these tariffs are underway, with Mexico and Canada engaged in talks to mitigate impacts on the interconnected regional economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)