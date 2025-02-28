Andhra Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Budget with Focus on Education and Health

The Andhra Pradesh government presented a substantial budget exceeding Rs 3.22 lakh crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year, highlighting significant investments in education and health sectors.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav emphasized allocations including Rs 31,805 crore for school education and Rs 19,264 crore for health services. The Talliki Vandanam scheme promises financial aid to school children, representing a critical pledge from Super Six's manifesto.

Keshav pointed out fiscal challenges due to prior financial mismanagement, asserting efforts towards a 'healthy, wealthy, happy society' under Nara Chandrababu Naidu's leadership while looking towards a future vision for SwarnaAndhra 2047.

