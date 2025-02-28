Protests Ignite in India Over Migrant Deportation from the US

In Patna, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) staged a bold protest on Friday, chaining themselves outside the State Assembly to condemn the US's deportation of Indian migrants. The political drama unfolded as MLA Mahboob Alam sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his lack of response.

Alam, in conversation with ANI, accused the US of disrespecting Indian migrant workers and lambasted PM Modi's unresponsiveness, declaring that India's self-respect must not be compromised. Meanwhile, Punjab Cabinet minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal engaged with Non-Resident Indians to address the deportees' challenges, committing government support through job offerings.

Dhaliwal reassured that Punjab's industrial growth promised employment to deportees and youth, highlighting a positive outlook amidst turmoil. In parallel, Gujarat Congress MLAs loudly protested outside their state assembly in Gandhinagar, vehemently opposing the deportations with slogans. As the US deported multiple batches of Indians, tensions and activism in India mounted.

(With inputs from agencies.)