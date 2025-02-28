Left Menu

Market Mayhem: Investor Wealth Plunges Rs 9 Lakh Crore

Investor wealth nosedived by Rs 9 lakh crore as the Sensex plummeted 1,414 points due to growing fears of a trade war and persistent foreign fund outflows. The Nifty posted its longest losing streak in nearly three decades, while global markets showed similar bearish trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:07 IST
Market Mayhem: Investor Wealth Plunges Rs 9 Lakh Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Investors faced a tumultuous day as their wealth dwindled by Rs 9 lakh crore, following a drastic 1,414-point drop in the Sensex on Friday. Global market woes, including fresh tariff threats, have spurred fears of an escalating trade war, analysts observed.

The BSE benchmark index fell by 1.90 per cent to 73,198.10, while the NSE Nifty declined 1.86 per cent to 22,124.70. This marked the fifth straight month of losses for the Nifty, reflecting a downturn not seen in three decades. Global markets mirrored these declines, with Asian and US markets also ending lower.

Donald Trump's imposition of import tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and proposed measures on China, further soured investor sentiment. In response, foreign funds offloaded equities valued at Rs 556.56 crore. Analysts attributed the sell-off to concerns over slowing economic growth and subpar earnings. Meanwhile, Brent crude fell 1.40 per cent to USD 73 per barrel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025