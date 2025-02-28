Market Mayhem: Investor Wealth Plunges Rs 9 Lakh Crore

Investors faced a tumultuous day as their wealth dwindled by Rs 9 lakh crore, following a drastic 1,414-point drop in the Sensex on Friday. Global market woes, including fresh tariff threats, have spurred fears of an escalating trade war, analysts observed.

The BSE benchmark index fell by 1.90 per cent to 73,198.10, while the NSE Nifty declined 1.86 per cent to 22,124.70. This marked the fifth straight month of losses for the Nifty, reflecting a downturn not seen in three decades. Global markets mirrored these declines, with Asian and US markets also ending lower.

Donald Trump's imposition of import tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and proposed measures on China, further soured investor sentiment. In response, foreign funds offloaded equities valued at Rs 556.56 crore. Analysts attributed the sell-off to concerns over slowing economic growth and subpar earnings. Meanwhile, Brent crude fell 1.40 per cent to USD 73 per barrel.

