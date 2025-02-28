Yogi Adityanath Unveils Five Spiritual Corridors in Uttar Pradesh

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a dinner at Raj Bhavan, hosted by the state's Governor Anandiben Patel, where he was joined by State Cabinet members and all MLAs. The gathering marked a crucial announcement by the Chief Minister regarding the development of spiritual tourism in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath unveiled plans for five newly developed spiritual corridors, which aim to facilitate easier travel for devotees to various religious sites across the state. This is expected to provide a significant boost to spiritual tourism by enhancing pilgrim accessibility to these sacred locations.

The major spiritual corridors announced include the Prayag-Vindhyachal-Kashi Corridor, a primary route for Shakti and Shiva worship, and the Prayagraj-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Corridor, linked to the traditions of Lord Rama and Gorakhnath. Other routes include paths connecting to sacred sites in Naimisharanya, Chitrakoot, Mathura, and Vrindavan, all integral to the region's rich spiritual heritage.

