Stock Market Shifts Amid High-Stakes U.S.-Ukraine Talks
The S&P 500 saw a slight decrease amid volatile trading following tense discussions between U.S. President Trump and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy. The talks, focused on Ukraine's conflict with Russia, stirred market uncertainty already influenced by inflation concerns and stagnant economic growth.
In a day marked by volatile trading, the S&P 500 recorded a minor dip as the highly publicized meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ended in discord.
The discussions, primarily concerning Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia, were broadcasted to the world's media, intensifying existing market unease surrounding sticky U.S. inflation and a sluggish economy, according to market analysts.
Additionally, a Commerce Department report highlighted that inflation rose as expected in the previous month while consumer spending, a significant component of the economy, saw a 0.2% decline after a surge in December.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stock market
- Trump
- Zelenskiy
- inflation
- S&P 500
- Nasdaq
- Dow Jones
- Ukraine
- Russia
- economic growth