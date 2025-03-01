Stock Market Shifts Amid High-Stakes U.S.-Ukraine Talks

In a day marked by volatile trading, the S&P 500 recorded a minor dip as the highly publicized meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ended in discord.

The discussions, primarily concerning Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia, were broadcasted to the world's media, intensifying existing market unease surrounding sticky U.S. inflation and a sluggish economy, according to market analysts.

Additionally, a Commerce Department report highlighted that inflation rose as expected in the previous month while consumer spending, a significant component of the economy, saw a 0.2% decline after a surge in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)