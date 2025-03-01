Wall Street Surges Amid Diplomatic Drama and Economic Concerns

In a dramatic day of trading, Wall Street indexes climbed after an initial dip triggered by a tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The contentious discussion centered around a potential cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, initially unsettling markets.

Despite the diplomatic row, the S&P 500 rose 1.59%, with significant gains in the Nasdaq and Dow Jones. Meanwhile, oil prices fell due to geopolitical tensions and tariff concerns. European shares ended flat, and U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-month lows as inflation subsided slower than expected, influencing investor sentiment.

Cryptocurrency markets showed volatility, with prices dropping amid fading momentum. Meanwhile, investor apprehension lingered over prospective higher tariffs from the Trump administration, underscoring fears of an expanded global trade war.

(With inputs from agencies.)