Justice Delivered: High Court Sentences to Death in Heinous Child Crime Case
Mayiladuthurai's District Collector was replaced after making controversial remarks on a case involving a minor's assault. Meanwhile, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court sentenced a man to death and his father to life imprisonment for a brutal crime, emphasizing the necessity of stringent legal punishments for such offenses.
Mayiladuthurai District has a new Collector, HS Srikanth, following the removal of AP Mahabharathi over his controversial comments blaming a minor assault victim. Public outcry over the remarks led to immediate administrative action. Such transfers highlight the demand for accountability in handling sensitive cases.
In a significant judgment, a New Delhi court handed down a death penalty to a man involved in the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl, categorizing it as a 'rarest of rare' case. The convict, Rajender alias Satish, faced the ultimate punishment under Indian Penal Code section 376-AB, pending confirmation by a higher court.
The court also delivered a life sentence to Ramsaran, the convict's father, for his role in the crime. Special Judge Babita Puniya underscored that leniency would undermine justice, urging society to demand stringent penalties for heinous acts against children to prevent future incidents.
