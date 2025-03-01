India's Bullet Train Project: A Leap Towards Modern Infrastructure
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the completion of 360 km of the Bullet Train project, addressing past delays. The project is a key part of PM Modi's vision for India's infrastructure, employing nearly one lakh people and significantly progressing in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the Ahmedabad Railway Station Redevelopment Project, revealing significant progress in India's ambitious Bullet Train initiative.
According to Vaishnaw, 360 km of the Bullet Train project has been completed. The work is catching up after a two-and-a-half-year delay caused by previous permission issues with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Maharashtra section's development gains traction, with almost 2 km of the undersea tunnel nearing completion.
Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu praised the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, a cornerstone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. The initiative has created nearly one lakh jobs, leading India towards 'Vikshit Bharat,' though land acquisition delays in Maharashtra persist. The project's swift construction reflects India's infrastructure prowess, promising enhanced connectivity and economic advancement in Gujarat and Maharashtra, with a total cost of Rs 1,08,000 crore.
