Gehlot Calls for Aid Following Devastating Surat Market Fire

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges Gujarat's CM Bhupendra Patel to help traders from Rajasthan affected by the massive Surat textile market fire. The fire, which lasted for days, severely impacted the livelihoods of numerous traders, destroying nearly half of the 850 shops in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:00 IST
https://x.com/ashokgehlot51/status/1895705010069258241. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a move to support traders affected by a massive fire, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called on his Gujarat counterpart, Bhupendra Patel, to provide aid. The inferno at Surat's Shiv Shakti Textile Market caused catastrophic damage, endangering the livelihoods of many, especially traders from Rajasthan.

The blaze broke out on February 25 and took firefighters around 36 hours to control. In his social media post, Gehlot expressed grave concern over the fire's impact, emphasizing the need for immediate support to mitigate the crisis affecting hundreds of traders.

According to Chief Fire Officer Vasant Parekh, the blaze spread rapidly from the basement to multiple floors, skirting serious casualties but affecting nearly half of the 850 businesses in the market. Gehlot's appeal underscores the necessity of swift government intervention to restore the affected traders' businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

