Urgent Rescue Operations Continue in Uttarakhand Avalanche Aftermath

Rescue teams in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have successfully saved 49 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers from an avalanche, though six employees still remain trapped, one day after the disaster struck. Efforts to extricate these individuals are ongoing.

According to Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, 22 of the rescued workers are receiving treatment at the Mana Army hospital, while the remainder have been transported to Joshimath Army Hospital, all reported to be in stable condition. The magistrate expressed optimism that, weather permitting, road clearance to Badrinath will soon be resumed.

Officials highlight that the workers hail from several Indian states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the situation during an aerial survey, checking in with rescue authorities working from the Dehradun disaster control room.

The incident, occurring on February 28, trapped the workers under an avalanche that impacted a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp. The Uttarakhand government advises individuals seeking information to use the following helpline numbers: 8218867005, 9058441404, or call toll-free at 1070.

