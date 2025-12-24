Nitin Nabin's Spiritual and Political Journey in Bihar
Nitin Nabin, BJP's national working president, visited Bihar, offering prayers at significant religious sites and engaging with local leaders. His visit included a roadshow, meetings with high-ranking officials, and interactions with party workers. Nabin's spiritual and political activities highlighted his strong regional connections and leadership role.
Nitin Nabin, the BJP's national working president, embarked on a significant visit to his home state of Bihar. His itinerary included visits to Patna Sahib gurdwara and important temples in Patna, underscoring his spiritual engagements.
Nabin was warmly welcomed in Patna, where he offered prayers at the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, the birthplace of 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. His visit drew the presence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and other political leaders.
During his stay, Nabin led a vibrant roadshow and interacted with party workers, reinforcing his ties with the state. He also met with Bihar's Governor and Chief Minister, further establishing his influential role within the party framework.
