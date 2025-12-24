Left Menu

Nitin Nabin's Spiritual and Political Journey in Bihar

Nitin Nabin, BJP's national working president, visited Bihar, offering prayers at significant religious sites and engaging with local leaders. His visit included a roadshow, meetings with high-ranking officials, and interactions with party workers. Nabin's spiritual and political activities highlighted his strong regional connections and leadership role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:40 IST
Nitin Nabin's Spiritual and Political Journey in Bihar
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Nabin, the BJP's national working president, embarked on a significant visit to his home state of Bihar. His itinerary included visits to Patna Sahib gurdwara and important temples in Patna, underscoring his spiritual engagements.

Nabin was warmly welcomed in Patna, where he offered prayers at the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, the birthplace of 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. His visit drew the presence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and other political leaders.

During his stay, Nabin led a vibrant roadshow and interacted with party workers, reinforcing his ties with the state. He also met with Bihar's Governor and Chief Minister, further establishing his influential role within the party framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025