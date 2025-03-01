Tuhin Kanta Pandey Takes Charge as New SEBI Chairman
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, a seasoned bureaucrat and former Finance Secretary, has assumed the role of the 11th chairman of SEBI. He was appointed by the government and succeeds Madhabi Puri Buch. His appointment marks a three-year term at the helm of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, previously the Finance Secretary, assumed his new role as the 11th chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Saturday.
His appointment was confirmed by the government on Thursday, filling the position left by Madhabi Puri Buch, who completed her three-year term on Friday.
Pandey, wearing a sharp dark blue blazer and striped shirt, was welcomed to the SEBI headquarters in Mumbai by the board's four whole-time members.
