Avalanche in Uttarakhand: Tragic Loss and Ongoing Rescue Efforts

A devastating avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district claimed two lives, despite heroic rescue efforts by the Indian Army. Fifty workers have been rescued, while five remain missing. The operation involves cooperation among agencies using air support and technology as adverse weather challenges continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:06 IST
Avalanche in Uttarakhand: Tragic Loss and Ongoing Rescue Efforts
Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C (Photo/Central Command, Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
A deadly avalanche struck Mana village near Badrinath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, resulting in the tragic deaths of two workers, the Indian Army reported on Saturday. Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, Central Command's GOC-in-C, announced that assistance, including UAVs and radars, will be deployed as conditions permit.

Rescue operations, led by air support, strive to recover casualties, with hopes of completing the mission by evening, according to officials. Chamoli district magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed that 33 workers were rescued on the first day, with an additional 17 rescued today. Efforts continue to locate five missing individuals.

The avalanche trapped 55 Border Roads Organisation workers beneath the snow, engulfing them in containers and a shed. Hostile weather initially stalled operations, which resumed after improved conditions. Choppers joined the rescue, though snow continues to challenge efforts, observed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

