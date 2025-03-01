Ajay Seth Takes Temporary Helm at Revenue Department

In a significant reallocation of responsibilities within India's financial governance, Ajay Seth, the current Economic Affairs Secretary, has been delegated the additional role of Secretary for the Department of Revenue.

This reassignment follows Tuhin Kanta Pandey's elevation to the position of Chairman at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), beginning his duties on February 27 as head of the Mumbai-based capital markets authority.

The decision, sanctioned by the competent authority, positions Seth to manage dual portfolios until a full-time Revenue Secretary is appointed.

(With inputs from agencies.)