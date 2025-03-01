Left Menu

Ajay Seth Takes Temporary Helm at Revenue Department

Ajay Seth, the Economic Affairs Secretary, has been granted additional responsibilities as the Secretary of the Department of Revenue. This comes after Tuhin Kanta Pandey's recent appointment as SEBI Chairman. Seth will hold the position until a permanent successor is appointed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:04 IST
Ajay Seth Takes Temporary Helm at Revenue Department
Ajay Seth
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reallocation of responsibilities within India's financial governance, Ajay Seth, the current Economic Affairs Secretary, has been delegated the additional role of Secretary for the Department of Revenue.

This reassignment follows Tuhin Kanta Pandey's elevation to the position of Chairman at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), beginning his duties on February 27 as head of the Mumbai-based capital markets authority.

The decision, sanctioned by the competent authority, positions Seth to manage dual portfolios until a full-time Revenue Secretary is appointed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025