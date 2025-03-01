Maharashtra Pledges Free Cancer Vaccines Amid Rising Cases
Maharashtra's Health Minister announced a government initiative to provide free cancer vaccines for girls aged 0-14, amid growing cancer concerns statewide. The state also adopts precautionary measures for bird flu in Vidarbha, urging safe consumption amid a Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak in Pune.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar declared that the state government will offer free cancer vaccines to girls aged 0-14. This move comes in response to the alarming increase in cancer cases throughout the region, which are attributed to lifestyle changes and are affecting both rural and urban communities.
The initiative is supported by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, who agreed to oversee the implementation of this important program. The aim is to curb the rising incidence of cancer that is now apparent even in young children, a development that has raised considerable concern.
In a related health development, Maharashtra is responding to bird flu detected in crows in Vidarbha. While human infection remains unconfirmed, preventive actions, including the temporary closure of chicken shops, are underway. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawar advised against eating undercooked chicken amid Pune's ongoing Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP Strengthens Ahead of Maharashtra Elections; Ajit Pawar Leads Charge
Ziddi Girls: A Spirited Journey of Identity and Friendship
Empowering Futures: Project 'Nanda-Sunanda' Transforming Lives of Orphaned Girls
Ajit Pawar Urges Caution Amid GBS Fears in Maharashtra
Ziddi Girls: A Tale of Friendship and Courage Premieres Globally