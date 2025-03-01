Left Menu

Maharashtra Pledges Free Cancer Vaccines Amid Rising Cases

Maharashtra's Health Minister announced a government initiative to provide free cancer vaccines for girls aged 0-14, amid growing cancer concerns statewide. The state also adopts precautionary measures for bird flu in Vidarbha, urging safe consumption amid a Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak in Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:46 IST
Maharashtra Pledges Free Cancer Vaccines Amid Rising Cases
Maharashtra Health Minister Prakashrao Abitkar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar declared that the state government will offer free cancer vaccines to girls aged 0-14. This move comes in response to the alarming increase in cancer cases throughout the region, which are attributed to lifestyle changes and are affecting both rural and urban communities.

The initiative is supported by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, who agreed to oversee the implementation of this important program. The aim is to curb the rising incidence of cancer that is now apparent even in young children, a development that has raised considerable concern.

In a related health development, Maharashtra is responding to bird flu detected in crows in Vidarbha. While human infection remains unconfirmed, preventive actions, including the temporary closure of chicken shops, are underway. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawar advised against eating undercooked chicken amid Pune's ongoing Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025