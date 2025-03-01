Maharashtra Pledges Free Cancer Vaccines Amid Rising Cases

On Saturday, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar declared that the state government will offer free cancer vaccines to girls aged 0-14. This move comes in response to the alarming increase in cancer cases throughout the region, which are attributed to lifestyle changes and are affecting both rural and urban communities.

The initiative is supported by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, who agreed to oversee the implementation of this important program. The aim is to curb the rising incidence of cancer that is now apparent even in young children, a development that has raised considerable concern.

In a related health development, Maharashtra is responding to bird flu detected in crows in Vidarbha. While human infection remains unconfirmed, preventive actions, including the temporary closure of chicken shops, are underway. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawar advised against eating undercooked chicken amid Pune's ongoing Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak.

