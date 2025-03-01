Left Menu

Project Lion Roars to Life: India Leads in Asiatic Lion Conservation

India's Project Lion, with a budget of Rs 2,927.71 crore, aims to preserve Asiatic lions in Gujarat through strategic conservation efforts. Involving community participation and modern technology, the initiative will establish new habitats, enhance wildlife health, and mitigate human-lion conflicts, ensuring the species' longevity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 20:43 IST
Project Lion Roars to Life: India Leads in Asiatic Lion Conservation
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Gujarat Information Department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Environment Ministry has sanctioned Project Lion, allocating Rs 2,927.71 crore towards the conservation of Asiatic lions in Gujarat. A recent release from the Gujarat Information Department highlighted the project's goal of ensuring the survival and well-being of Asiatic lions, with the 2020 census noting 674 lions across nine districts.

Inaugurated on August 15, 2020, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Project Lion emphasizes community involvement, technology-driven conservation methods, wildlife healthcare, and strategic habitat management to safeguard the future of Asiatic lions. Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has been instrumental in its advancement, aligning the project with the state's vision for wildlife sustainability.

Key initiatives include developing Barda Wildlife Sanctuary as a 'second home' for lions and enhancing various conservation strategies, such as patrol reinforcements, rescue operations, and conflict mitigation. With the construction of infrastructure like parapet walls around wells and the establishment of a wildlife health center, Project Lion aims to cement India's leadership in global wildlife conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025