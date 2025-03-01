Project Lion Roars to Life: India Leads in Asiatic Lion Conservation

The Union Environment Ministry has sanctioned Project Lion, allocating Rs 2,927.71 crore towards the conservation of Asiatic lions in Gujarat. A recent release from the Gujarat Information Department highlighted the project's goal of ensuring the survival and well-being of Asiatic lions, with the 2020 census noting 674 lions across nine districts.

Inaugurated on August 15, 2020, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Project Lion emphasizes community involvement, technology-driven conservation methods, wildlife healthcare, and strategic habitat management to safeguard the future of Asiatic lions. Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has been instrumental in its advancement, aligning the project with the state's vision for wildlife sustainability.

Key initiatives include developing Barda Wildlife Sanctuary as a 'second home' for lions and enhancing various conservation strategies, such as patrol reinforcements, rescue operations, and conflict mitigation. With the construction of infrastructure like parapet walls around wells and the establishment of a wildlife health center, Project Lion aims to cement India's leadership in global wildlife conservation efforts.

