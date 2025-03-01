Rahul Gandhi Applauds Porters for Heroic Efforts During Railway Stampede

In a gesture of gratitude and recognition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the New Delhi Railway Station to commend the porters who played a crucial role in saving lives during the tragic stampede last month. The February 15 incident resulted in 18 fatalities as crowds surged towards Prayagraj for the upcoming Maha Kumbh festival.

On social media platform X, Gandhi lauded the porters, stating, "Often it is in the darkest times that the light of humanity shines the brightest." He acknowledged their exemplary act of bravery, emphasizing the nation's gratitude for their efforts. Gandhi also stressed the need for significant safety improvements at railway stations.

During his 40-minute visit, Gandhi engaged with the porters, discussing their challenges and listening to their demands for better working conditions. Porters like Dipesh Meena expressed optimism, hoping that the Congress leader's intervention would lead to tangible changes. The interactions highlighted the porters' call for improved infrastructure and safety measures.

