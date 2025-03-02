Adani Group's U.S. Investment Revival

India's renowned infrastructure conglomerate, the Adani Group, is plotting a fresh wave of investments in the United States, according to a recent report by the Financial Times. The renewed focus will target key sectors, highlighting the group's ambition to expand its international presence.

The Adani Group, known for its strategic moves in infrastructure development, is eyeing investment opportunities in areas such as nuclear power, utilities, and even an east coast port. These initiatives mark a significant step in the company's quest to establish a robust foothold in the U.S. market.

The report, which cites several individuals close to Gautam Adani, the group's founder and chair, underscores the company's strategic intent to diversify and strengthen its global operations. This strategic push aligns with the group's broader vision of becoming a leading player in the U.S. infrastructure landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)