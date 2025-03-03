Exciting FA Cup Quarter-Finals Draw Unveiled

The eagerly anticipated draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals has been announced, revealing a series of exciting fixtures set to captivate football fans. Fulham will take on Crystal Palace in a clash sure to entertain, while Preston North End is set to face off against Aston Villa.

Bournemouth is lined up to challenge Manchester City in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Additionally, Brighton and Hove Albion await the victor of the Nottingham Forest versus Ipswich Town match-up, adding further intrigue to the proceedings.

These quarter-final ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of March 29-30, promising a thrilling few days of top-tier football action across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)