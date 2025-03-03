Left Menu

Exciting FA Cup Quarter-Finals Draw Unveiled

The quarter-finals of the FA Cup feature intense matchups: Fulham vs. Crystal Palace, Preston North End vs. Aston Villa, and Bournemouth vs. Manchester City. Brighton and Hove Albion await the winner of Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town. Matches are scheduled for the weekend of March 29-30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-03-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 01:06 IST
The eagerly anticipated draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals has been announced, revealing a series of exciting fixtures set to captivate football fans. Fulham will take on Crystal Palace in a clash sure to entertain, while Preston North End is set to face off against Aston Villa.

Bournemouth is lined up to challenge Manchester City in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Additionally, Brighton and Hove Albion await the victor of the Nottingham Forest versus Ipswich Town match-up, adding further intrigue to the proceedings.

These quarter-final ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of March 29-30, promising a thrilling few days of top-tier football action across the nation.

