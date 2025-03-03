Tragic Collision in Anantapur Leaves Four Dead
A fatal collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw in Kunderu Mandal, Anantapur, claimed four lives and injured seven others. The police launched an investigation as authorities provided medical aid to survivors. The incident underscores the critical need for road safety measures in the region.
In a tragic incident in Kunderu Mandal of Anantapur district, at least four people lost their lives following a collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw on Sunday, local police reported. The accident resulted in the immediate death of two individuals on-site.
Seven people sustained injuries, and despite receiving medical treatment at the hospital, two more victims succumbed, raising the total death toll to four. The others remain in serious condition. Responding swiftly, Circle Inspector Raju and his team transported the injured to the Anantapur Government Hospital for urgent care.
Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to the crash. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.
