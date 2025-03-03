Tragic Collision in Anantapur Leaves Four Dead

In a tragic incident in Kunderu Mandal of Anantapur district, at least four people lost their lives following a collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw on Sunday, local police reported. The accident resulted in the immediate death of two individuals on-site.

Seven people sustained injuries, and despite receiving medical treatment at the hospital, two more victims succumbed, raising the total death toll to four. The others remain in serious condition. Responding swiftly, Circle Inspector Raju and his team transported the injured to the Anantapur Government Hospital for urgent care.

Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to the crash. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)