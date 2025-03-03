Left Menu

China and U.S. Braced for Escalating Trade Tensions

China is preparing retaliatory measures against new U.S. tariffs as tensions rise between the two economic giants. With U.S. agricultural products likely targeted, Beijing seeks to negotiate yet faces diminishing chances of a truce. The conflict arises amidst both nations' domestic economic agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 09:15 IST
China and U.S. Braced for Escalating Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is reportedly gearing up to implement countermeasures against new U.S. import tariffs, set for enforcement this Tuesday, according to the Global Times. This development suggests a potential trade war between the world's two largest economies.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an additional 10% duty, leading to a total 20% tariff, accusing China of inadequate efforts to control the flow of fentanyl. In response, China's commerce ministry condemned the move as blackmail. The Global Times, a Chinese state media outlet, reported that China's response could include both tariff and non-tariff measures, potentially targeting American agricultural and food products.

As the U.S. remains vulnerable to such retaliations given its dependence on China as a major market for its agricultural exports, analysts suggest that while Beijing hopes for negotiations, the chances for peaceful resolution seem slim. Simultaneously, China is focused on diversifying its sourcing and boosting domestic production to enhance food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Biodiversity at a Crossroads: The Need for Data in Conservation and Peacebuilding

From Resistance to Adoption: Digital Health in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Education in Sierra Leone: Overcoming Barriers to Digital Learning and Connectivity

Using Geospatial Analysis to Enhance Women’s Access to Renewable Energy Jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025