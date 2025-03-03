Outcry for Justice in Congress Worker Murder Case

In the wake of the arrest linked to Congress worker Himani Narwal's murder, her family has called for the death penalty amid rising tensions. Narwal's body was found in a suitcase by a highway near Rohtak on March 1, leading to heightened demands for transparency and justice.

Speaking to ANI, Jatin Narwal, the victim's brother, expressed frustration over the police's failure to reveal the accused's identity and implored the media to avoid spreading misinformation. "We seek the death penalty and justice. Despite an arrest, we know little about the accused," he emphasized.

The family's call echoed with Ravinder, Himani's uncle, who insisted on justice before proceeding with the cremation. The Haryana Police have arrested one suspect and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), as the investigation unfolds amid allegations from Himani's mother of potential political motives behind the murder.

