Adani Green Energy Secures $1.06 Billion Refinancing

Adani Green Energy has refinanced its $1.06 billion construction facility with long-term financing, aligning with its solar-wind hybrid renewable cluster's asset life. The refinancing ensures financial stability, supports growth, and aligns with India's decarbonization targets. The facility received high ratings from domestic agencies.

Updated: 03-03-2025 10:34 IST
  India
  • India

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) announced on Monday the successful refinancing of its maiden construction facility, initially set at $1.06 billion. This move is part of a strategic alignment with its solar-wind hybrid renewable cluster in Rajasthan.

The new long-term financing boasts a tenure of 19 years and features a fully amortized debt structure that mirrors the asset's lifespan, ensuring the company's financial stability and growth potential. This capital management strategy opens diverse capital pools and secures substantial long-duration funds.

Receiving a high rating of AA+/Stable from ICRA, India Ratings, and CareEdge Ratings, the refinancing affirms the company's strong position in renewable energy. With an operating portfolio of 12.2 GW across 12 states, AGEL aims to expand to 50 GW by 2030, in line with India's decarbonization goals.

