U.S.-India Trade Talks: Navigating Tariff Challenges
India's trade minister Piyush Goyal travels to the U.S. for urgent trade talks as reciprocal tariffs loom, threatening $7 billion in annual losses for India. Goyal aims to negotiate tariff cuts and bolster bilateral trade, with sectors like agriculture and automobiles under scrutiny. Discussions target easing U.S.-India trade tensions.
In a sudden move, India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal launched a trip to the U.S. to address looming trade challenges, as hinted by two government sources. Goyal's visit comes amidst President Donald Trump's impending reciprocal tariffs, which have stirred concerns among Indian exporters across various sectors.
During this unexpected trip, Goyal seeks to negotiate terms that could avoid a hefty $7 billion annual loss due to the proposed tariffs. As part of the diplomatic discussions, India is ready to consider reducing tariffs on select industrial products but remains firm against cutting agricultural tariffs to protect its farmers.
With India's trade with the U.S. on a steady rise, the Indian government hopes to sustain this momentum by finding a middle ground on tariffs. Particular focus will be on sectors such as agricultural exports and food products, which could face significant challenges if the tariffs are extended horizontally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
