U.S.-India Trade Talks: Navigating Tariff Challenges

In a sudden move, India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal launched a trip to the U.S. to address looming trade challenges, as hinted by two government sources. Goyal's visit comes amidst President Donald Trump's impending reciprocal tariffs, which have stirred concerns among Indian exporters across various sectors.

During this unexpected trip, Goyal seeks to negotiate terms that could avoid a hefty $7 billion annual loss due to the proposed tariffs. As part of the diplomatic discussions, India is ready to consider reducing tariffs on select industrial products but remains firm against cutting agricultural tariffs to protect its farmers.

With India's trade with the U.S. on a steady rise, the Indian government hopes to sustain this momentum by finding a middle ground on tariffs. Particular focus will be on sectors such as agricultural exports and food products, which could face significant challenges if the tariffs are extended horizontally.

