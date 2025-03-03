Political Tensions Rise as Karnataka Budget Session Kicks Off

The budget session in Karnataka began with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arriving at Vidhana Soudha. They, along with Speaker UT Khader and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, extended a warm welcome to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot as he arrived to participate in the proceedings.

In a statement earlier, Siddaramaiah announced that the Governor's address would be delivered on March 3, followed by a three-day discussion. The Chief Minister is slated to present the Budget on March 7. Siddaramaiah emphasized that the Business Advisory Committee would determine the session's duration and highlighted diverse engagements with opposition leaders, despite his knee pain.

Addressing past administrations, Siddaramaiah criticized the previous BJP government for their alleged lack of progress, contrasting it with Congress's initiatives. Concurrently, the BJP staged a protest outside the assembly, raising concerns over price hikes and accusing the Congress government of disrespecting constitutional procedures and the Governor, following tensions over the MUDA scam investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)