Amit Shah Reviews New Criminal Laws Implementation in Goa

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to review the implementation of the new criminal laws in Goa alongside Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The meeting will focus on technological use for speedy justice and follows similar reviews in other states as part of a broader judicial reform initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:09 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to assess the rollout of the new criminal laws in Goa on Monday evening, with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in attendance. This meeting forms part of a wider initiative to expedite judicial reforms across states.

Previously, Shah underscored the pressing need for the 'trial in absentia' facilities and the comprehensive adoption of fresh criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir, with a target set for April 2025. These discussions were held with the Union Territory's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Shah has consistently highlighted the importance of harnessing technology to ensure swift justice through the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). These newly enacted laws replace the older Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

In a previous meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shah urged for the prompt statewide application of these laws. Similar engagements have occurred with representatives from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana. The overarching goal, as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to transition from punitive measures to delivering justice promptly within a three-year period after a First Information Report (FIR) is filed.

In December, Prime Minister Modi heralded the complete implementation of these significant legal reforms, dedicating them to the nation. The overarching theme of this initiative is 'Secure Society, Developed India - From Punishment to Justice'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

